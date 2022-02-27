Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

