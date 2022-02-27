Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

NASDAQ METC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

