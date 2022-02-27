RAMP (RAMP) Tops One Day Volume of $8.16 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. RAMP has a market cap of $34.00 million and $8.16 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00035928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00109870 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,841,556 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

