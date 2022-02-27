Raymond James Analysts Give Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) a C$24.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.52.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$22.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

