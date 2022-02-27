Raymond James Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

