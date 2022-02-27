Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.82 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.34 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

