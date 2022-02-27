Raymond James Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

