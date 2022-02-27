Raymond James Lowers EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $60.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $2,429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

