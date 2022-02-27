Raymond James Lowers NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$8.50

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

GRA stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.