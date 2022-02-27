Raymond James Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $45.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE TPX opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.