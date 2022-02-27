Raymond James Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $167.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $175.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s previous close.

VMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.31. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after buying an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

