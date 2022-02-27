RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $28.96 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $547.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 335.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

