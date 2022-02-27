RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REAL. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

REAL opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

