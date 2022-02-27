Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.40) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($103.36) to GBX 7,800 ($106.08) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,580.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

