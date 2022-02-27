Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $598,580.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.91 or 0.07089392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,840.63 or 0.99806206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.