Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

CLW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.