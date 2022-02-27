Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.05% of Coffee worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.24. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

