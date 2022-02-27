Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,504 Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.93% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

APVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Aptevo Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.