Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,634 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Trecora Resources worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $217.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

