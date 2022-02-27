Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.