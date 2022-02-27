renDOGE Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $334,094.01 and $10,831.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.54 or 0.06926508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,614.11 or 0.99724529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

