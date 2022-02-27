Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pason Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.90.

TSE PSI opened at C$12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$13.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

