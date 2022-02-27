Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

