Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ RVNC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $962.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83.
RVNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
