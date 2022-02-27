Reviewing Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE -58.66% -32.49% -24.32%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.60%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 63.23%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.73 -$43.70 million ($1.55) -13.75

Treace Medical Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Treace Medical Concepts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

