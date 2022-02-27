Revolve Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
RVLV stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
