Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($73.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.84) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,329.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,070.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.79) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

