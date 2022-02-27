Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 633,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.