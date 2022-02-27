Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 633,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

