Robert W. Baird Cuts John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target to $151.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

