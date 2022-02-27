Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rocket Companies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

