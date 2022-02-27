Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of RKLY stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,210,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

