Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 13,836 Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 643,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,756. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.