Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $155.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Carvana stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.