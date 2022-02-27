Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $155.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.