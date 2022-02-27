Royal Bank of Canada Trims High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Target Price to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday.

HLF stock opened at C$13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$12.49 and a 1-year high of C$15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

