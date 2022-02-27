Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,613,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.