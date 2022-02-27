SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.30

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $937.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,090.46 or 0.99939479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00073430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00238113 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00144747 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00298489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029493 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.