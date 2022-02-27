Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$867,968.35 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,869,694.99.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$8.99. 629,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

