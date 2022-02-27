Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTXS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.57.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

