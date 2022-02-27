Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $320.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €320.00 ($363.64) and last traded at €349.00 ($396.59), with a volume of 2618 shares. The stock had previously closed at €339.00 ($385.23).
The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €416.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €530.21.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)
