Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $320.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €320.00 ($363.64) and last traded at €349.00 ($396.59), with a volume of 2618 shares. The stock had previously closed at €339.00 ($385.23).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €416.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €530.21.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

