Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.