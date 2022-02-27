Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 83,423 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,423 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

PWP stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

