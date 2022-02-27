Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,273,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

