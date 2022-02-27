Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 22,353 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,353 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of COMPASS Pathways worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter valued at $2,885,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $570.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.64. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

