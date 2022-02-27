Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 64,663 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,663 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 65.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $7,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 653,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

