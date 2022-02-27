Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

