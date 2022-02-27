Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $20.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

