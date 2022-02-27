Scotiabank Cuts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.49.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,111,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,510,904.28. Also, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$249,223.14. Insiders sold 728,700 shares of company stock worth $1,942,868 in the last 90 days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

