SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $188.92

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.92 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 156.10 ($2.12). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.23), with a volume of 107,884 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £167.36 million and a PE ratio of 26.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

