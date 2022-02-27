SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 45547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.