Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $87,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $11,309,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.35. 1,147,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

