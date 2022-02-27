Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $67,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $856,849,000 after acquiring an additional 849,912 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 6,400,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,388. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

